An Evening Of Jazz In Sandisfield

The Sandisfield Arts Center located on Hammertown Road, just off route 57 in Sandisfield, Massachusetts has officially kicked off their 2019 season and their next offering will be an evening of jazz standards and selections from The Great American Songbook as Bill Stillinger and The Sir William Trio will take center stage this Saturday evening at 8 pm.

Vocalist Salli-Jo Borden will serenade the audience with these timeless tunes of yesteryear and she will be accompanied by Bill on bass, James Argiro on piano and Liviu Pop will man the drums.

This quartet has performed in various venues throughout New England and New York state including The University Of Hartford and New Britian's Museum of American Art and now is your chance to see them perform in south county. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door or you can make reservations by logging on here .

Call (413) 258-4100 for a full schedule of events in Sandisfield as the Arts Center hosts a vibrant selection of performances, exhibits and workshops all season long. The volunteer run venue is supported locally by grants from the Sandisfield, Otis, New Marlborough, Monterey and The Bay State's Cultural Councils.

