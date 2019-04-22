Opening Day on Saturday At The Sandisfield Arts Center

The Sandisfield Arts Center located on Hammertown Road just off route 57 will open this Saturday, April 27th with a free workshop entitled "An Introduction To Tablet/Smart Phone Photography". Artist Thad Kubis will teach participants the basics of taking top quality pictures with your Android or I-Phone and he'll provide fundamentals to fully use, create and control your Smart Phone or tablet camera including composition, HDR, live mode, basic and advanced editing functions. The work shop begins at 1 pm.

An opening reception will follow at 2:30 pm featuring Thad's photography exhibition entitled "Capturing Light" which will be on display until May 25th. You can learn more by logging on to his web site by going here.

The Sandisfield Arts Center is southern Berkshire county's home to a vibrant selection of exhibits, performances and workshops The venue is volunteer run and supported tin part by grants from The Sandisfield, Otis, New Marlborough, Monterey and The Bay State's Cultural Council. For more information on future events, log on to their web site .

If you would also like more information on future events or supporting the center with a generous contribution, give them a call at (413) 258-4100.

