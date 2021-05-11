A New Apartment Complex Opens In GB

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) has teamed up with Berkshire Housing Development Corporation (BHDC) for a LIVE Zoom session that features a Tuesday afternoon ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome The Bentley Apartment Complex in Great Barrington. Some of the invited guest will include donors, funders, town and state officials, construction workers and community partners. The event is scheduled for 2 pm.

CDCSB Executive Director Alison Marchese reiterated:

"We are celebrating the renewal and redevelopment of the abandoned property in the center of Great Barrington and the completion of Bentley Apartments 45 new affordable rental units. This is an opportunity to acknowledge the success of the CDCSB board and thank our co-sponsors Berkshire Housing Development Corporation as well as the state wide team who helped create these much needed affordable, safe and healthy homes"

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker was instrumental in giving the green light for this project with much needed assistance from The Bay State's Housing and Economic Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox and many thanks to Kate Racer from The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.

Funding for this development was also provided by The Mass DEP, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, EPA Assessment and Clean Up Grants, HUD, LISC, Mass Clean Energy, Mass Development and The Berkshires Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund.

Some local contributors include The Town of Great Barrington's Community Preservation Act Funds, The Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, Berkshire Bank, TD Bank, Dorfman Capital, Redstone Equity Partners, CEDAC, Mass Housing Affordable Housing Trust and The Bay State's Department of Housing and Economic Development,

The Bentley Apartment Complex is in conjunction with the 100 Bridge Street redevelopment project. The building features12 one bedroom apartments, 22 two bedroom apartments and 11 three bedroom units. 5 apartments are reserved for former homeless people and impaired individuals with a highlight featuring East Mountain or river views with plenty of indoor and outdoor spaces and ground level patio terraces.

You can check out a virtual tour of this new facility by going here

CDCSB Board President Jim Harwood is proud of the finished product in our south county community:

"Being able to provide affordable housing and economic opportunities in The Berkshires is key to our mission. Local businesses could see an uptick in revenue from the increase in people living closer to the town center and they may find a larger pool of potential employees who can walk to work"

For more details or information about the CDCSB or to make a contribution, you can log on to their web site.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of CDCSB for on-air and on-line usage)