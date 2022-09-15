I'm not sure if you've heard yet, Berkshire County, but if not, allow me to spread the good news. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration, some police departments all throughout the state are going to receive some funding to improve road safety. And that includes some police departments right here in the Berkshires!

That's right, folks. Several police departments, including many in western Massachusetts and some right here in the Berkshires, will be receiving state funding in order to improve the safety of our roadways.

According to a media statement from the Baker-Polito Administration via Mass.Gov, nearly $11 million has been awarded to 186 municipal and state agencies across the Commonwealth to improve road safety in the Bay State.

Basically, the grant is meant to improve law enforcement training regarding traffic safety whether it's to better enforce good driving behavior or to discourage impaired and/or distracted driving.

In the media statement, Governor Baker had this to say:

From the time we took office, our administration has prioritized the safety of all residents and visitors who share the use of the Commonwealth’s roads. Through investments like the ones we are announcing today, we are continuing to work with local partners to strengthen safety for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and communities.

Several police departments and police organizations in western Massachusetts have been awarded different allotments of the $10.9 million grant. We'll just highlight a few of them:

Amherst Police Department - $27,489.00

Braintree Police Department - $33,033.00

Chicopee Police Department - $64,995.00

Dalton Police Department - $19,192.04

Easthampton Police Department - $30,000.00

Hadley Police Department - $19,100.00

Hinsdale Police Department - 19,996.60

Holyoke Police Department - $35,000.00

Ludlow Police Department - $2,210.70

Massachusetts State Police - 3,398,021.38

New Bedford Police Department - $51,000.00

Northampton Police Department - $34,983.00

Pittsfield Police Department - $56,194.00

South Hadley Police Department - $21,410.00

Springfield Police Department - $64,950.00

West Springfield Police Department - $34,272.00

I'd say that's excellent news! For more on the story, and to see the complete list of departments and organizations that received road safety funding, visit Mass.Gov's website here.

