Huge Grants Will Help Keep Our Berkshire County Firefighters Safe

17 communities in Berkshire County have been awarded Firefighter Safety Equipment Grants to be used to purchase equipment. The grant money will enable fire departments in the county to purchase a variety of equipment that will make firefighters' jobs safer.

This is the second year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a $25 million bond bill. Among the grant recipients: Pittsfield will receive just over $20,000, North Adams is getting $19,000, and Great Barrington is receiving more than $15,000.

attachment-pitts-fire loading...

(Pictured above: Pittsfield Fire Department, Engine #2 - Photo via PFD Facebook)

Here are the communities in Berkshire County that are receiving money (alphabetic):

The Adams Fire District: $15,399.24

Cheshire: $4,212.18

Clarksburg: $10,483.60

Florida: $10,500.00

Great Barrington: $15,498.00

Lee: $15,500.00

Lenox: $7,005.94

Monterey: $10,500.00

New Ashford: $10,500.00

North Adams: $19,000.00

New Marlborough: $10,500.00

Otis: $10,500.00

Peru: $10,182.00

Pittsfield: $20,075.40

Richmond: $10,290.00

Sheffield: $5,492.44

West Stockbridge: $6,071.00

attachment-NAFD loading...

(Pictured above: North Adams Department - Photo via NAFD Facebook)

What can the money be used for?

According to the Baker/Polito Administration, there are 118 different types of eligible equipment, including personal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, fitness equipment, and more.

Great Barrington FD Facebook Great Barrington FD Facebook loading...

(Pictured above: Pair of Great Barrington Fire Department Trucks- Photo via GBFD Facebook)

Cheshire Fire Dept. Facebook Cheshire Fire Dept. Facebook loading...

(Pictured above: Cheshire Fire Department Engine - Photo via Cheshire FD Facebook)

Sheffield Volunteer Hose Co. Facebook Sheffield Volunteer Hose Co. Facebook loading...

(Pictured above: Sheffield Fire Department Truck - Photo via Sheffield FD Facebook)

Dave Lennon Dave Lennon loading...

(Pictured above: Adams Fire Department, Tower #4 - Photo via Adams FD Facebook)

attachment-West Stockbridge Fire D loading...

(Pictured above: West Stockbridge Fire Department, Engine #1 - Photo via West Stockbridge FD Facebook)

