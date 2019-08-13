A Night Out To Benefit Toys For Tots

The Bay State's Marine Corp League are teaming up with The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office for a summer barbecue and live concert with all proceeds going to Berkshire County's Toys For Tots Foundation as your donation will ensure all area children will receive a Christmas gift this holiday season.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 6 to 10 pm at Camp Russell located at Richmond Shore, 341 Boys Club Road in Richmond, Massachusetts. Your $10 donation includes a barbecue cookout from The Smokers and Jokers and you can try your luck at a 50/50 raffle. A cash bar for beer and wine will also be available for those in attendance over 21.

There will be plenty of LIVE music for all to enjoy during this 4 hour extravaganza including performances from Lead Foot!, Automatic Gravity and The Riverside Brothers.

Tickets are available in advance by calling 413-443-7220, extension 150 or go to The Berkshire County Sheriff's office front lobby, located at 467 Cheshire Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday through Friday between 7 am and 9 pm and at Mad Mac's in Pittsfield's Allendale Plaza.

