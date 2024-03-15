Lads and lasses: St. Patrick's Day festivities begin this Sunday (March 17th) as the green beer, corned beef and cabbage will be served up in more ways than one.

But there is one thing missing from this annual celebration where everybody is Irish for a day. The extravagant parade which will NOT step down locally here in the beautiful Berkshires. But here's a suggestion where you can par take in an array of floats with the sound of bagpipes permeating through the jubilant surroundings and you don't have that far to go.

The 71st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade takes place in neighboring Holyoke, Massachusetts. This event kicks off at 11am, so my advice to you is get there as early as possible to stake your claim on a prime viewing spot. The route starts north on Northampton St. to Beech Street, east on Beech St. to Appleton, St. South east on Appleton St. to High Street and ends north from High St. to Hampden St. For more details, log on to this web site.

Prior to the parade, you can lace up your tennis shoes and participate in The 47th annual St. Patrick's Day Road Race which kicks off on Saturday at Maple Street. This 2 mile trek begins at 1 pm and is also well attended as you should reserve your place. Pre-registration is required by going here. It's also a terrific opportunity to explore the city of Holyoke in a unique perspective.

Afterwards, head over to one of Holyoke's bars or restaurants where you are supporting local businesses as this annual event regenerates the economy during these difficult times, but it should NOT stop you from enjoying yourself. Sage advice on the "green beer": Moderation is always the key, but feel free to indulge in plenty of corned beef and cabbage which is a TRUE St. Paddy's Day tradition.

BOTTOM LINE: Wear the green this weekend, support a neighboring city and ERIN GO BRAGH! Remember to watch out for those crafty little leprechauns as they might be up to some mischief as they are in quest for that elusive "pot of gold!"

