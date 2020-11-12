A Prestigious Honor For A Local Attorney

Peter Puciloski, a Esquire from the law firm Lazan, Glover and Puciloski LLC has been honored by The Southern Berkshire Community Development Corporation for his "dedication, expertise and steady leadership" as he continues to serve as Board President of the CDCSB.

He has held this position for 13 years as he recently commented about this all-important accolade:

"I believe in the mission of CDCSB--To create a healthy, diverse and sustainable community in Southern Berkshire county. I was honored to share my law and business expertise to help this important organization".

CDCSB builds affordable housing in the area as their mission remains to create living-wage jobs by working collaboratively with town governments, multiple state agencies, federal funding sources and other non-profit organizations.

Lazan, Glover and Puciloski is a Massachusetts law firm that specializes in all aspects of real estate law which includes a residential and commercial transactional matters, land use which features various aspects of zoning and permitting and resolutions that stem from property disputes.

To access The Lazan, Glover and Puciloski, LLC web site, log on here OR check out the CDCSB web site for more information on how you can help families in need and support local businesses here in the beautiful Berkshires. CDCSB's offices are located on Railroad Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Congratulations, Peter as your efforts are very much appreciated and we encourage you to offer further contributions that will prove beneficial throughout Berkshire county.

