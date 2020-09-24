A Fund-Raiser To Benefit Affordable Housing In South County

The Community Development Center of South Berkshire hosts a virtual film fund-raiser on Friday, October 2nd with all proceeds going to CDCSB as they assist in expanding affordable housing within the south county community. Tickets for the 7 pm performance are priced at $15 a piece.

The documentary "Brief Encounters" highlights the accomplishments of internationally acclaimed photographer, Gregory Crewdson. It was filmed throughout Berkshire county and was produced and directed by Ben Shapiro as the subject matter presents a stunning narrative of small-town America and features mesmerizing images of life within the boundaries of our community.

After the movie's completion, Greg and Ben will participate in a LIVE question and answer session as they address support for much-needed affordable housing throughout the Berkshires. Space is limited as you are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by logging on here.

ABOUT THE CDCSB:

For over two decades, this organization strives in the construction and building of healthy, safe and essential affordable housing projects in the area which include Hillside Apartments and the upcoming Bentley Apartment Complex in Great Barrington plus The Pine Woods units in neighboring Stockbridge. Board President James Harwood stated:

"Brief Encounters is an inspiring work of art and social commentary featuring an internationally renowned artist as the film highlights the current circumstances and challenges facing our communities. the event is a great way to raise awareness about the struggles of people of all ages and socio-economic groups in the Berkshires and the great work CDCSB is doing in helping this cause",

The screening of this film was donated by Ben Shapiro and Gagosian Gallery with Tipping Gardner assisting in graphic design and marketing. For a preview, log on to their web site.

Theory Wellness in Great Barrington is sponsoring this event. Other participants who have assisted in this cause include Greylock Federal Credit Union, Highfield on Main, Lance Vermeulen Real Estate, Easton Combs Architects, Lee Bank, J. Harwood, Architect, Allegrone Companies, the Tri-Plex Cinema, Mountain One, Lamme & Linscott and the law offices of Emily Zelenovic.

You can also check out the CDCSB's web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire for on-air and on-line usage