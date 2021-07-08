A Stormy July In The Berkshires, NW CT & Eastern NY

I start this article off with a hypothetical question: When was the last time we had a TRUE and comfortable summer like day in our tri-state region? The answer still eludes me as we speak. Even though we have had our share of sun in the past days, the high temperatures and excessive humidity have made things very uncomfortable for all.

I have been spending a countless amount of hours manning The WSBS Storm Center as a non-stop round of thunderstorms battered our listening area since Tuesday afternoon and we had to break into Wednesday's Red Sox coverage to broadcast bulletins to inform our audience of the latest round of warnings regarding inclement weather. A total of three different thunderstorms reached our vicinity within a three hour span as Mother Nature truly threw us a curve ball for sure.

The rainy weather washed out our inaugural Sounds of Summer concert as Generation X Rock would have kicked off our long awaited get-together at The Great Barrington V-F-W on Tuesday night and if you can believe it, there is talk for more chances of rain in the extended forecast regarding our next get-together which features "Legal Tender" taking center stage. As always, we'll keep you posted on the latest weather developments.

A FLASH FLOOD Watch is in effect for the entire tri-state region from 8 pm Thursday to 4 pm Friday as we will get a visit from the remnants of tropical storm Elsa as this system accelerates towards the north east before heading out to the Atlantic Ocean by the weekend as we could see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and Sunday, but we still could see some scattered showers before a switch to all rain by the start of our work week.

For all those who are yearning for "the perfect summer day" I have two words "BE PATIENT" as we can enjoy a better stretch of weather in our backyard at some point in time. Remember, Mother Nature has her own agenda and does not follow a calendar.