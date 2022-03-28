A Structure Fire In Adams Knocked Down Quickly Monday Morning
There was a structure fire Monday morning in the town of Adams. There are not a lot of details at this point, but firefighters called to the scene were able to quickly get the fire under control.
Multiple agencies responded for assistance...
According to the information that was posted on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, shortly after 10:00 Monday morning, the North Adams Fire Department and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were called for mutual aid to 78 North Summer Street in the Town of Adams for a structure fire. The structure is a duplex (76 & 78 North Summer Street). Multiple agencies responded for assistance.
(above: A pair of firefighters exiting 78 North Summer Street)
According to the Facebook post, the fire was knocked down very quickly by the Adams Fire Department, and the damage to the home was kept to a minimum.
(above: firefighters on the scene of the 78 North Summer Street duplex fire, seen here are fire hoses extending into the home)
Adam Police provided some updated information...
(above: 78 North Summer Street in Adams, where a fire was knocked down early Monday morning)
The photo's in this article were taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer for the North Adams Fire Department, and were used with permission.
*We will update this story if more information should become available
