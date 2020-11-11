A Survey To Determine If You Have COVID-19 Symptoms

The Town of Sheffield's Board of Health has implemented an at-home daily screening to see if residents and their families have symptoms of COVID-19. They invite you to take this survey for ALL members of your household as a precautionary measure.

1) If ALL the answers are NO, go about your normal day and remember to wear a mandatory face covering, practice social distancing guidelines and don't forget to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer on a frequent basis.

2) If ANY of the answers are YES, you are advised to stay home and consult with your doctor. This also applies to school children, faculty and staff if classes are not held virtually. If any signs are exhibited from this list, they will be sent home and need to be completely evaluated by their primary care physician before their impending return to the classroom.

Here is the survey in it's entirety:

TODAY or in the past 24 hours, have YOU OR any household member:

Had a temperature of 100.degrees Fahrenheit OR higher?

Had chills?

Had a cough?

Had difficulty breathing OR shortness of breath?

Had nausea OR vomiting?

Had congestion OR a runny nose? (only applies with any other symptoms listed here)

Had fatigue? (with other symptoms)

Had a headache? (only applies with any other symptoms listed here)

Had a new loss of taste & smell?

Had muscle OR body aches?

Travelled internationally or to a state on The Governor's advisory list within the past 14 days?

Had close contact in the last 14 days with a person known to be infected with COVID-19?

Taken any fever reducing medications (Tylenol, Acetaminophen, Motrin, Ibuprofen) within the past 24 hours to relieve any of the symptoms on this list?

This daily screening will safeguard everyone to help stop the spread of COVID-19. You can print this article and take the survey at your convenience.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Sheffield for on-air and on-line usage