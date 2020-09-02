Aaron Lewis of Staind Selling Berkshire Area Home (PHOTOS)

The lead singer of the band Staind, Aaron Lewis has put his multi-million dollar Worthington, MA estate on the market.

Lewis has owned the residence since 2001, the same year Staind released “Break the Cycle” which spent three weeks at Number One on the Billboard albums charts eventually selling four million copies.

The 12-acre estate is listed with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty for a cool $3.5 million. The 14,000-square foot home houses four bedrooms and five bathrooms, cathedral ceilings, radiant heat floors along with a long list of amenities.

Here's the listing description: This outstanding private and spacious estate is set on 12.1 beautifully landscaped acres offering just over 14,000 square feet of quality living area. The unique 4 Bedroom, 5 full bath/3 half bath main house includes an in-law apartment and an Olympic sized indoor/heated, saltwater pool. Top grade appliances are another attractive feature. Dark walnut hardwood flooring runs throughout the main house as does a state-of-the-art radiant heating system. Other special features include a Vantage Lighting System, an indoor/outdoor intercom system, a security system, a large game room and home office, a steam shower and overflow tub in the master bath, a humidification system, and a full house commercial generator. The horse barn includes an apartment as well as a fireproof walk-in vault.

According to The Boston Globe, the sale is due to Lewis’ increasing focus on Nashville’s country music scene.

Staind was scheduled to tour this summer as part of Disturbed’s 20th anniversary of “The Sickness” tour. Those plans were postponed due to the pandemic, but the band has already committed to new dates next summer.

Check out the video tour of the house below. A virtual tour is also available here.

