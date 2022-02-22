Looking for Affordable Housing? Two Lenox Homes are Available (photos)

It's something that we in the Berkshires continue to hear. Affordable housing is difficult to find in Berkshire County, particularly the southern Berkshires. One organization that is making a change to that challenge is Construct Inc. For years, Construct has diligently and successfully been able to support Berkshire County residents with services including housing and fuel assistance. On Feb. 19, Construct hosted their annual (now virtual) 'Warm Up the Winter' program for those in need of winter emergency assistance.

Executive Director, Jane Ralph had the following to say regarding Warm Up the Winter's mission:

Warm Up the Winter has always provided a winter safety net for those who need it most. Fuel and electric prices have increased by 30% this year, and the cost of both renting a home and owning a home has skyrocketed. In response to these increases, we have raised our goal for this year's Warm Up the Winter event to $75,000.

You can make a donation to Construct by going here.

Another example of Construct supporting those in need of services is the fact that the organization is hosting an open lottery and is accepting applications for a three-bedroom, two-bath house in Becket for $250,000. You can get application details and view photos of the Becket home by going here.

Another Affordable Berkshire Housing Opportunity Awaits You

Construct is now offering another affordable housing lottery opportunity and is accepting applications for two three-bedroom, one-bath houses located at 8 & 10 Hynes Street in Lenox for $254,000. Check out the photo galleries below.

8 Hynes Street, Lenox, MA

10 Hynes Street, Lenox, MA

As noted in a press release that was sent to us from Construct, applications are due by 4 p.m. on Apr. 25, 2022, and the lottery will be held on May 2nd. You can get complete details on the lottery, application process, and more by going here.

