2 Small Massachusetts Towns are Among Favorites in the U.S.

If you're looking to take a vacation or perhaps a weekend getaway you may be looking for something that is laid back with still plenty of fun and interesting things to do. Sure the hustle and bustle of the big city can be both exciting and entertaining but maybe you want to turn it down a few notches and still experience entertaining attractions in a less stressful and/or busy environment.

There are Two Small Towns in Massachusetts That Make The Cut as America's Favorites

World Atlas recently published an article that spotlights 11 northern United States small towns that are some of the favorites in the country. Two of those 11 are here in Massachusetts. The great thing about these two towns is there is plenty to do in these areas year-round.

Which Two Massachusetts Towns Made the List?

Great Barrington

One of Berkshire County's gems, Great Barrington made the list. World Atlas stated the following:

Never has there been a more quaint town than the largest town in the Southern Berkshires, with just over 2,000 locals and an uncrowded feel to unveil the endless charms of this secret hideaway.

As someone who spends much of his time in Great Barrington working at WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road, I can say you'll find plenty to do here. Whether you want to check out a plethora of antique shops, hike Monument Mountain, attend the Berkshire Busk entertainment events on Friday and Saturday evenings (through early September), shop and eat at some of the best local businesses in the county or partake in the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's "Shop, Sip, and Stroll" event in December you'll be glad you made Great Barrington your getaway destination. Plus, during certain periods of the year, you can enjoy outdoor dining right on Railroad Street. It's quite a good time with a true community and harmonious feel. What I listed is just the very tip of the iceberg. You can find more things to do in Great Barrington by going to the chamber's website as well as the town's website.

Nantucket

Nantucket was the other town that made the list in the World Atlas article. Here's a portion of the site's write-up:

From sea captains’ houses to colonial architecture and lighthouses, Nantucket attracts visitors from around the world for a taste of this heavenly northeast coast slice. Explore the charming seaside town along beautiful biking trails with water views, gallery visits, museums, and yachting facilities.

The views of Nantucket are just breathtaking and something you wouldn't want to pass up. Learn more about Nantucket and everything this beautiful Massachusetts town has to offer by going here. What other small towns would you add to the article's list?

