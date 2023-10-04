Massachusetts is Home to the Oldest YMCA in America

One location where people can come together and partake in a plethora of activities is the YMCA. The YMCA which stands for the Young Men's Christian Associations of the United States of America has over 370 service locations in Massachusetts.

A Little History of the YMCA

In case you have never been to a YMCA, it has 2,700 separate organizations with 10,000 branches working with 21 million men, women, and children, to "strengthen communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility." It employs 19,000 staff and is supported by 600,000 volunteers, and YMCA branches have about 10,000 service locations. This is according to Wikipedia.

There are Options Galore at the YMCA

There are plenty of fun and educational activities that you can partake in at the YMCA including swimming, gymnastics, working out in the fitness center, playing sports, attending free family events, and much more. The YMCA has something for all people of all ages from all walks of life.

The Oldest YMCA in the United States is Located in Massachusetts

A fun historical fact is that the first YMCA that was opened in America is located in Boston. As a matter of fact, the Boston YMCA was opened on December 29, 1851 by Captain Thomas Valentine Sullivan who was an American seaman and missionary. The Boston YMCA has been located at Huntington Avenue in Boston since 1913 and is still operational today.

A Fun Fact About The YMCA and Basketball in Massachusetts

Many of us know that Basketball was invented in Springfield by James Naismith in 1891 but it was during Naismith's time when he studied at the YMCA International Training School in Springfield (now Springfield College) that he invented one of America's beloved sports. Who knows? Had Naismith not been at the YMCA, basketball may have never been invented at least not at that time. The YMCA has a very rich history and you can learn more about it by going here.

