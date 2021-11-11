☹️ Annual Berkshire County Christmas Event is Canceled for 2021

Christmas in Berkshire County is always a special time of year. Seeing the snow on the mountains is pure beauty. The Berkshires may be a popular place for tourists in the summertime but we also see many of our friends from afar during the winter months. The ski-resorts are packed with people that don't think twice about making a trip to the Berkshires for a weekend getaway with the family to get some fresh powder underneath their feet. Berkshire County is definitely a goldmine for tourists year-round.

Another instance of seeing visitors in the Berkshires during the winter months is the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event. By the way, the stroll in Great Barrington is taking place this year on Saturday, December 11 from 3 pm - 8 pm. You can get more details on the Chamber's Shop, Sip, and Stroll event by going here.

Get our free mobile app

Sadly, one Berkshire County classic holiday event that is not taking place this year is the 32nd Annual Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas gathering. All of the events that would have taken place during the celebration on the weekend of December 3-5 are off. As you may suspect, the reason for the cancellation is due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The town will still be decked out for the holidays and you'll still be able to take advantage of everything Stockbridge has to offer throughout the holiday season. You can find out more about Stockbridge during the holidays by going here.

While talking about the holidays, let's see what Christmas was like the year you were born.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

And how about these fun Christmas toys and fads throughout the years?