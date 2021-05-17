Another Berkshire Summer Concert Series to Make a Triumphant Return
With the beautiful weather we have been experiencing lately along with the easing of mask regulations (albeit somewhat confusing depending on the situation), the sign of a somewhat normal summer is upon us. We're certainly heading in a more normal direction than last year. We'll actually have live entertainment....woo hoo!
It's been announced that a number of concert events will be returning this summer in the beautiful Berkshires which is great news for live music fans along with the local musicians that have been dying to get out and play, and we're not talking about Facebook Live. That instant reaction that you receive from a live audience must be much more rewarding as a musician than wondering what people think on the other side of a laptop, tablet or smartphone. Of course, the audience can make comments and post emojis when the performance is virtual, but it's just not the same.
If you love attending live, local, free entertainment, get ready as another concert series is making a return this summer. The Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series will be taking place at the Town Hall Gazebo located at 334 Main Street in Great Barrington. The concerts will be taking place weather permitting on Fridays and Wednesdays from 5:30 - 7:15pm throughout the summer.
The free concerts fire up beginning with the BTU's hosting the season opener on May 28. The rest of the schedule (which is regularly being updated) is listed below:
- Friday Jun. 4 Moonshine Holler
- Friday Jun. 11 Nadine Foster & Lucky Bucket Band
- Wednesday Jun. 16 Tom Norton -Norto & the Hecklers
- Friday Jun. 18th Railroad Street Dreamers Band
- Wednesday Jun. 23 Berkshire Jazz Quartet
- Friday Jun. 25 Sandy & Sandy
- Wednesday Jun. 30 Aimee Van Dyne Band
- Friday July 2 David Reed Band
- Friday July 9 WANDA HOUSTON BAND!!!
- Friday July 30 Jane Doe
- Fri. August 13 Extra Special Teas / Allen Timmons
- Friday Aug 20 Lee Rogers & Friends
- Friday August 27 Bobby Sweet Band
- DAVID GROVER - EVERY SAT 10AM July-Aug
Many more concerts - Fridays and Wednesdays TBA