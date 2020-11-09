Are You a Veteran? Do You Need Money for College?

The Better Business Bureau of Central New England Consumer Education Foundation will award up to eight $500 textbook scholarships to veterans and military service members attending area colleges. Last year’s scholarships were awarded to students attending Becker College, Mount Wachusett Community College, Springfield College, Quinsigamond Community College, and Westfield State University.

To be eligible to enter for a $500 textbook scholarship, students are asked to test their financial literacy with a savvy consumer quiz and subscribe to BBB of Central New England’s consumer newsletter. They must also be currently attending a college or university located in the BBB of Central New England service area of Central and Western Massachusetts and Northeastern Connecticut.

President and CEO of BBB of Central New England Nancy B. Cahalen has the following to say:

These scholarships help veteran and military service members with an immediate need, covering a portion of their college costs. But more importantly, the application process encourages all applicants to develop the lifelong skills of financial literacy and scam prevention. We want to do our part to prevent veterans, service members, and their families from being targets for fraud.”

Funded in part by BBB Accredited Business dues and in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense Financial Readiness Campaign, the BBB's Military Line program works to increase the level of financial literacy within military communities and reduce the number of military personnel who fall victim to predatory practices such as high interest auto loans, expensive insurance sales, risky real estate deals and work-from-home scams. Specific programs include financial readiness training, fraud and scam alerts, company and charity reviews, and dispute resolution services.

Deadline for submission is Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Email textbooks@cne.bbb.org for the scholarship entry form and savvy consumer quiz.

