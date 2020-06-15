Are You Struggling with Loss and Grief Due to COVID-19?

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is launching a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Families and organizations in need can go here to access a support hub with special virtual programs, information, referrals and support services. The hub will also connect people to other community resources provided by the Red Cross of Massachusetts and other partners. Those without internet access can call 833-492-0094 for help.

“Losing a loved one due to COVID-19 is devastating,” said Holly Grant, Massachusetts Regional Chief Executive Officer. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, but they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.”

Many families have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process due to restrictions related to COVID-19. To help, the Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers who are:

Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support and access to resources that may be available

Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners

Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills

Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues

All Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually and is completely confidential and free of charge.

