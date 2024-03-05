Here’s The Average Age for First Time Marriages in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a prime location for weddings. My wife and I were married in October of 2008 and it was breathtaking having the beautiful foliage as part of our day as it set the perfect scene for our photos.

We were 25 when we tied the knot which by today's standards is probably on the younger side at least in Massachusetts. According to Overflow Data, Massachusetts is near the top of the list of states for both men and women waiting longer to get married.

Why Are People Waiting Longer to Get Married Nowadays?

Waiting to get married longer, especially in Massachusetts isn't that much of a surprise, at least to me. With the Bay State's top schools, young adults want to get a good education and secure quality jobs before settling down and raising a family. Another reason young adults may be waiting longer to get married is they may not have the economic ability to do so right now. It's also no surprise that areas like Boston and Somerville are popular locations for young, single adults who aren't quite ready to make that type of commitment.

Nowadays more young adults are having a difficult time securing a decent-paying job so they jump around from gig to gig until they can find something that is stable for them. In addition, young adults are living at home longer than before and many parents especially from the baby boomer generation are covering their kids financially.

What is the Average Age (for Males and Females) of First Time Marriage in Massachusetts?

According to the site, the average age Massachusetts men tie the knot for the first time is 31.8. For Massachusetts women, the average age for first-time marriage is 30.4. These averages for both men and women place Massachusetts as the fourth state on the list for people getting married at older ages. You can view the entire list by going here.

