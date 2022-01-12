Are Some Baby Food Items Becoming Hard to Find in the Berkshires?

That's a question I have been asking myself often lately. My daughter, Hannah, will be two in March and she is a super eater. Plus, she loves a variety of the baby food meals that Gerber and Sprout carry. One thing that I have noticed, is that it is difficult to find a good variety of baby food meals in one shot when I'm doing my shopping in Pittsfield. I'm not sure about other locations in Berkshire County, but oftentimes I have to go to three or four stores throughout Pittsfield and sometimes other towns, in order to get a majority of the meals I need for Hannah.

Just Some of the Meals That are Becoming Hard to Find on a Regular Basis Include the Following:

In Addition, the Gerber Macaroni and Cheese with Vegetables Meal is Impossible to Find Lately. If You Know of Any Local Stores That Have it in Stock, Let Me Know.

There Just Could be Something to This Baby Food Shortage as I Learned at One of the Pittsfield Grocery Stores

My wife and I will select a pickup option on Friday afternoons at one of the grocery stores in Pittsfield. A couple of weeks ago when the store employee was packing my vehicle, she asked me if I had enough baby food at my home currently because the store pretty much was all out the baby food meals that we requested and as a result, they couldn't fulfill that section of my order. I told her that I did have enough meals at home because since I am seeing this shortage more and more lately, I tend to strike when the iron is hot and I stock up when I can. However, I do leave enough on the shelves for others. I'm certainly not hoarding the baby food meals by any means.

In addition, CNN recently reported that grocery store shelves across America are wiped clean which is due to labor shortages brought on by the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. So, it looks like this is a problem nationwide and not just in the Berkshires.

Are You Also Finding a Gap in Baby Food Variety in the Berkshires?

As I said, I'm still able to get the majority of baby food meals that I need for my daughter, it just takes a little more time and effort these days as I have to hunt around from store to store. Are you having this issue too? If not, which Berkshire locations are you finding success in the baby food meals department?

