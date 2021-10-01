Beautiful Weather in the Berkshires this Weekend…and Peak Foliage Prediction…

October has arrived. With leaves on trees slowly beginning to turn beautiful colors throughout the Berkshires, your furnace waking up after a long spring and summer’s nap, the life-changing decision of what to go as for Halloween this year, and the taste of pumpkin spice in way too many things it should not be, it definitely feels like fall.

According to the National Weather Service, this weekend should be a postcard for fall in New England. Lots of sunshine on Saturday with temps high enough to still warm the skin on your face. Sunday we may get a shower late in the afternoon but that is good news for anyone with a green thumb as it is the perfect time of year to plant some arborvitaes or transplant some of your other beautiful plants, bushes, and trees.

Although still lots of green on the trees, according to the newengland.com foliage map the Berkshires foliage will be peaking around October 10th and spreading east through the week of October 10th through the 17th. Click the link above for the complete U.S. map.

The complete NWS forecast is below…

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light south wind.

Sunday

A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Showers. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night

Showers. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

