Become Part of the 2nd Annual Berkshires’ Virtual Home Show

More and more people are turning their homes into offices and staycations. The current conditions in our country may be showing a light at the end of the tunnel but people are still working and meeting remotely which means folks are still conducting business from home. Because of all of this, home remodels and upgrades continue to be a big priority. Updated kitchens, bathrooms etc...you name it, people are making their dreams a reality. Maybe it's a home addition or perhaps a new patio, a game room, a second bathroom, a roof replacement. The possibilities are endless. But no matter what the project is, people are investing in their homes and now is the time for you to strike while the iron is hot.

If you're a business that's interested in getting a healthy serving of views on your website, products and services, you may want to consider becoming a part of the second annual Berkshires' Virtual Home Show hosted by Townsquare Media Berkshire. Last year's virtual home show was a huge hit and we are thrilled to be bringing it back for spring 2021.

Get our free mobile app

The Berkshires' Virtual Home Show features home improvement vendors from around the region, you'll find great ideas on how to spruce up your home.

Not only will your business get views on your website but you'll be able to talk about what your business has to offer over the airwaves on our local radio stations if you so choose.

The Berkshires' Virtual Home Show begins Mar. 22. If you want your business to be a part of the home show contact us now by emailing peter.barry@townsquaremedia.com

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now