Attention, Berkshire residents and our neighbors across the tri-state region: If you ever thought of putting pen and paper in hand, now is the time to do so as the publisher of Berkshire Magazine (Old Mill Road Media), Arcadia publishing and 1761 ARTS is co- sponsoring their 2nd annual "Create 4 Freedom" essay and poetry contest.

U.S. Civil War Comes To An End

The topic in focus is all about our 16th commander-in-chief, Abraham Lincoln in conjunction with the 100th anniversary centennial celebration of The Lincoln Memorial as the monument serves as a beacon for freedom. Prospective authors can share their thoughts and reflect on the subject of dignity via their own life experiences and personal opinions regarding this subject.

A total of 19 local organizations are also participating in this year's Lincoln themed contest. The famous memorial that is located in our nation's capital was designed by Daniel Chester French who has local ties to the Berkshires as his summer home and art studio were located at Chesterwood in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. You can get a detailed look at The Lincoln Trail by checking out this exclusive web site which also includes plenty of Berkshire overtones associated with this subject.

Stockbridge Sign

All works regarding President Lincoln and what he stood for will be judged in various categories including intelligence, creativity and thoughtfulness as submissions cannot exceed 1,500 words. You can also present a poetic work that must be no more than 250 words in the form of rhyme, free verse or haiku.

BrianAJackson BrianAJackson loading...

A series of first prize winners will each receive a cash award of $1,250 and their completed work will be featured in the August, 2022 edition of Berkshire Magazine. The deadline for ALL submissions is on June 6, 2022. To enter, log on here. You can learn more about the publishers sponsoring this contest by accessing their web site via this exclusive link.