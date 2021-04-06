Berkshire Bear Caught on Camera (VIDEO)

It's that time of year when the bears are out and they are hunting for food. You probably remember the story I shared with you last year regarding a bear breaking into my father-in-law's vehicle. That bear then, somehow, trapped himself in the car, destroyed it, and defecated inside. Needless to say, my father-in-law no longer owns that vehicle, which was totaled. You can read more about that incident by going here.

It's approximately one year later, and what is likely that same bear was recently captured on a security camera in their neighborhood. You might recall that I mentioned last year that my father-in-law called one of his neighbors to come help when he realized there was a bear trapped in his car. That neighbor was James Sumner, an avid outdoorsman and nature photographer. His backdoor security camera captured this large bear paying a house call (watch security camera footage below). According to James's Facebook caption, "Our security camera captured this big guy at 12:11am this morning. The top of the camera view is 6 feet up from the stone step the bear is standing on."

So what can you do to prevent bears from being frequent visitors in your yard? According to the Humane Society of the United States to avoid habituating the bears in your area, follow these steps:

Make trash cans inaccessible

Enclose your compost pile

Recycle wisely

Keep your barbecue grill clean and as free of drippings as possible

Rethink your birdfeeders

It's fun to observe nature, but only when we can do it safely. Do you have any bear photos or videos? Feel free to send them to us via the free WSBS app using the 'message us' button.

