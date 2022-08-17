A Night of Rockin’ and Dancing in Great Barrington on Aug. 16 (photos)

Southern Berkshire County experienced another rainless night this past Tuesday (Aug. 16) which was great news for Sounds of Summer attendees. We had another fun, successful evening at the Great Barrington V.F.W. and this was another case of perfect weather. The weather was so great that a cool breeze came rolling in which made the night even more comfortable, especially for the concert's passionate dancers.

The Music Was Fun and Kept the Audience Rockin', Rollin', and Dancing on the Grounds of the Great Barrington V.F.W.

The latest edition of Sounds of Summer featured the band Generation X Rock (GXR). This band is pure fun as they cover very well-known tunes from the late '70s all the way through the early 2000s. Some of the tunes that GXR cranked out on Tuesday evening included smash hits from the following artists/bands:

Cheap Trick

Alanis Morissette

Blondie

Heart

Journey

Queen

Pink

AC/DC

Billy Squier

Beastie Boys

Robert Plamer

No Doubt

Fleetwood Mac

Ozzy Osbourne

4 Non Blondes

...and many many more.

At one point during the show, there was so much energy on stage that guitar player, Matthew Alibozek fell to the ground and continued to carry on playing during the song "Bring Me to Life" by Evanescense. It was quite the site. Stay up to date and check out GXR's performance schedule by going here.

Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington is Starting to Wind Down for 2022

It's hard to believe that Sounds of Summer is winding down but that's the reality as summer vacation is rapidly coming to an end. We have one more concert to go before we wrap up the 2022 season. Make sure you join us on Aug. 23 as the band The Full Burn takes us out in style for the summer of 2022. Check out the photos below from the GXR show on Aug. 16.

Sounds of Summer: GXR

Sounds of Summer: Dead Man's Waltz

Sounds of Summer: Whiskey City

Sounds of Summer: Critical Mass

Sounds of Summer: H.B. Funk and Co.