It's back! 'Sounds of Summer' will be happening again this year at the Great Barrington VFW Tuesday evenings from Jul. 5 through Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m. These concerts are always a blast as we bring you some of the best live and local bands from the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Plus, the summer concert series is always family-friendly and free. 'Sounds of Summer' has something for everyone and we can't wait to rock out with our friends again this year beginning July 5.

WSBS has been receiving phone calls and emails from our loyal listeners asking when is the 'Sounds of Summer' schedule going to be released? Well, we have some good news for you. The schedule has been finalized and we have included the 2022 band lineup below. Check it out.

So, get your dancing shoes on and get ready for another summer of free, live local music at the Great Barrington VFW. We'll no doubt be seeing plenty of dancing along with the kids enjoying the playground equipment and folks hanging out in the back partaking in horseshoes while enjoying some of the best live music around. Let's make sure the weather gods are on our side. We want zero cancellations this year (sorry Brad, I had to throw that in there...lol). 'Sounds of Summer' is proudly sponsored by Fairview Hospital and the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.

