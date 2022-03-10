Will Berkshire County Be Hit By This Weekend’s Bomb Cyclone?

You have to love the weather in Berkshire County. It's mild one day, freezing the next. We've certainly had our fair share of snowstorms and frigid temperatures in Berkshire County over these past couple of months. We just had a decent amount of snow on Wednesday from what was originally supposed to be an inch or two. Mother nature loves to keep us on our toes. When is it going to be 60 again?

I still can't believe this guy choose to speed like a bat out of hell in his vehicle with the top down during one of the late February snowstorms in Massachusetts.

A Reminder to Berkshire County Residents: Set Your Clock Ahead One Hour Before You Go to Bed This Saturday Evening

This weekend marks the start of Daylight Saving Time (beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday). In addition, the Northeast is bracing for a mix of rough winter weather from Louisiana to Maine known as a bomb cyclone.

What Exactly is a Bomb Cyclone?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA),

A bomb cyclone occurs when a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours. A millibar measures atmospheric pressure. This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters.

This storm is likely to bring a mix of blizzard-like conditions, high winds, and in some areas, plenty of rain.

Will Berkshire County be Affected By the Upcoming Bomb Cyclone?

As of this writing, the bulk of the storm is due to kick in after 2 a.m. on Saturday with rain and snow in our area. Then a transition to all snow will take place in the early afternoon hours on Saturday. The good news is the Berkshires won't be feeling the brunt of the Bomb Cyclone (in terms of snow) as we are only supposed to receive a couple of inches according to the National Weather Service and 2-4 inches total according to AccuWeather. The weather services also report that the Berkshires and nearby areas most likely will receive some of the high winds as a result of the Bomb Cyclone so you may want to prepare yourself for any possible power outages.

We still may have some wind come Sunday but the first day of setting our clocks ahead will be a mix of clouds and sun with a high near 30. So, the Bomb Cyclone and anything that we experience from the upcoming weather event will be out of our area in rather quick fashion.

Check out this video from AccuWeather regarding the upcoming Bomb Cyclone storm.

