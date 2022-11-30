Berkshire County’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in Berkshire County is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. There's no doubt that Berkshire County residents love the holidays and love to show off their hard work with others.

A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our Berkshire County friends and neighbors. The 2022 season is no different.

We've been receiving photo submissions for our "Light Up The Berkshires" contest from towns throughout Berkshire County but we want to see more and we want to see yours.

Do you think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Then submit your photo entry by going here. Please note: Only Berkshire County residents/homes will count in the contest.

You have until 7am on Friday, Dec. 16 to get your photo entry to us for inclusion in the contest and a shot at being one of four individuals who will receive $250.00 each. A special thanks to our co-sponsors including Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Berkshire Meadows. The winner will be announced on-air Monday morning, Dec. 19.

Take a look at some of Berkshire County's best holiday light displays below (keep checking back as the gallery will be updated as more photos come in)

'Light Up The Berkshires Holiday Lights' Photo Entries for 2022

