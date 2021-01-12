The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) is shining a light on the value of living in the Berkshires with a new, virtual lecture.

As noted in a media release, in celebration of Black History Month, the CDCSB’s first lecture examines the life and historic home of one of Great Barrington’s most under recognized residents, civil rights activist, educator and writer, James Weldon Johnson. The lecture will take place live, online, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 7pm with a Q & A to follow. Delivering the lecture and slide presentation will be Rufus Jones, founder and president of the James Weldon Johnson Foundation in Great Barrington and owner of James Weldon Johnson’s historic cabin.

In the winter of 2011, Rufus Jones made the following statement "my wife heard in a dream, five words…. James Weldon Johnson, Great Barrington.” This was the beginning of a journey leading Rufus and his wife to purchase and restore the century-old cabin once owned by African American Civil Rights leader, James Weldon Johnson and his wife, Grace.

Having recently joined the Board of Directors of the CDCSB, Jones made the following statement:

I recognize the deep connection between what the CDCSB is doing to provide safe and affordable homes in the south Berkshires with what Johnson and his wife were seeking and what we, as a family are seeking as African Americans in a predominantly white community.” Jones said, “It’s about the power of place, a place to raise our families in a safe and caring community.” Jones said, “This lecture explores why we’re here and ask of the attendees to speak to the power of this place and our place within the community.

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire, for more than thirty years, has been dedicated to creating safe, healthy, and affordable homes and supporting economic growth in the region. This lecture furthers the CDCSB’s commitment to engaging residents in meaningful conversations and serving the ongoing needs of friends and neighbors. Event sponsors include The Clinton Church Restoration.

The lecture is free and reservations are required to access the Zoom webinar link. Contact allison@cdcsb.org to reserve. You can make a donation in support of the CDCSB’s work by going here.

Article Image: Rufus Jones - Facebook

(information sent to WSBS from the CDCSB for online and on-air use)