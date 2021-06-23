The COVID-19 pandemic certainly impacted everyone's life in one way or another. Whether it's loss of loved ones, loss of employment, difficulty paying bills and so on, we've all been affected by the pandemic in some way.

One thing is for sure, during tough times the Berkshires come together to help those in need. Whether it's getting shelter for people, delivering meals, even supplying rides to shut-ins, the Berkshires consistently step up to the plate.

As I was scrolling through the Great Barrington Community Board Facebook group, I saw this uplifting story that I just had to share. It's nice to come across some positive news and share it with others once in a while.

The individual was struggling to pay for her prescriptions out of pocket due to a lapse in her health insurance. The Staff at the Great Barrington CVS Pharmacy turned the women's struggle into a positive experience as they did something for her that will put a smile on your face.

Olivia Vilord, a Veterinary Technician at Sand Road Animal Hospital in Falls Village, CT. shared her story with the group on Jun. 18.

In an effort to be a more positive person, I want to write a public thank you to the workers at the CVS pharmacy. I had a lapse in my health insurance and was struggling to figure out how to pay for my prescriptions out of pocket. I went into the pharmacy tonight and explained my situation, fully expecting to pay an obscene amount of money. Without hesitation, the pharmacist and technician came to my rescue and were able to supply me with enough until my insurance kicks in. I ended up paying 10% of what I was expecting to. I cannot thank them enough for their compassion and understanding. It meant the world to me and I just had to share it with everyone. It's easy to get hung up on negativity but it's important to remember that there is so much good in this world. 💕

