Berkshire County ‘Relay For Life’ Slated For June 25

Over the years, Berkshire County's "Relay For Life" has been held at Onota Lake, Monument Mountain Regional High School, and most recently, at Guardian Life, and that's where it will return this year.

WHAT IS RELAY FOR LIFE?

The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up - virtually or in person - to make a difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything. -relayforlife.org

When my wife was battling Stage 4 Triple Negative Breast Cancer, I learned so much about the disease and just how important fundraising really is.

My wife lost her battle in November of 2020, but just prior to that, she was involved in a clinical trial with a new drug to try and stop TNBC before it goes metastatic.

This was because of fundraising. Every dollar helps the doctors and scientists find new ways to battle this horrific disease.

Relay For Life is the world's largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more then 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. We strive to make this event as safe as possible and will follow local COVID related guidelines.

At Relay For Life you'll find community members taking turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags. You'll have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors (or participate as a survivor) in our first lap of the day. Caregivers of cancer patients (currently or previously diagnosed) will then be invited to join the Survivors. Local entertainers will keep you energized. As it gets dark, we will light the luminaria bags surrounding the track in a memorable luminaria ceremony. There will be opportunities to fundraise & fight back!