Berkshire County Reports 10 New Covid-19 Cases

As vaccinations across the U.S. seem to be plateauing, on Tuesday, Berkshire County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases. This data reflects cases reported from July 3 through July 6.

Massachusetts as a whole reported 290 new cases in that time period as well. Last year at this time, the seven-day case average was 208 compared to this year's 79.

Berkshire County reported no new deaths.

The Berkshire Health Systems information kiosk, which now updates its website on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, shows that BMC is currently caring for 3 COVID-19 patients.

The test positivity rate is still low, sitting just under 1%. There are 158 tests pending.

Is it COVID or a summer cold?

With folks gathering again and ditching the masks, regular old colds are spreading again, yes even in the summertime. The symptoms can be extremely similar, however.

BMC's COVID-19 testing centers provide testing for those who are symptomatic or may have had close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual or individuals, which will be billed to the patient's insurance. Our Centers are also now part of the state's Stop the Spread Program, which provides no-cost testing for individuals who are asymptomatic.

The Centers are located at:

Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 4 pm

– 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 4 pm North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 4 pm

– 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 4 pm Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 am to 12 pm

Requirements to be Tested: These three centers require appointments prior to testing, no walk-ins are allowed. To make an appointment, please call our COVID-19 Hotline, 855-BMC-LINK, or 855-262-5465. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

The City of Pittsfield reports the following in terms of vaccination percentages for its residents.

President Biden fell just short of his goal of getting 70% of the country at least one shot, that number is more like 67%.

