Berkshire County’s ‘Cutest Pet Photo’ Contest: Winners Revealed (photos)

As previously mentioned, this year's Berkshire County Relay For Life event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 & 18 at Guardian Life which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield. This obviously depends on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic but as of this writing that is the current plan for Relay this year. As always, everyone from Berkshire County and beyond are invited to this event and partake in celebrating survivors along with remembering loved ones who have been affected by cancer.

Each year leading up to Relay, fundraisers take place prior to the event. Some teams may host car washes, community dinners, paint-and-sip events etc. with money raised toward research and the battle against this deadly disease.

Ray Gardino, the event lead, for Berkshire County's Relay For Life (and Ray does a fantastic job...you would think this is his full-time job) recently put together a local contest to raise money entitled, the 'Cutest Pet Photo' contest as a way to celebrate National Pet Day which took place on Apr. 11.

People had until 5pm on Apr. 5 to submit their photos. The prizes consisted of a $100.00 Amazon gift card for the grand prize winner. The second and third places winners each received a $50.00 gift card to Amazon.

So, let's take a look below at the furry friends that took the top three spots:

Cutest Pet Photo Contest - The Top 3

$600.00 was raised for this fundraising contest. Thanks to everyone who entered as all of the money raised supports Relay.  You can support relay by going here.

