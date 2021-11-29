Berkshire County’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2021

The holiday season in Berkshire County is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector.

A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our Berkshire County friends and neighbors and the 2021 season is no different.

We've been receiving photo submissions for our "Light Up The Berkshires" contest from towns throughout Berkshire County but we want to see more and we want to see yours.

Get our free mobile app

Do you think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Then submit your photo entry by going here.

You have until 7am on Friday, Dec. 17 to get your photo entry to us for inclusion in the contest and a shot at $1,000 thanks to us and our co-sponsors including Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires and Berkshire Meadows. The winner will be announced on-air Monday morning, Dec. 20.

Take a look at some of Berkshire County's best holiday light displays below:

'Light Up The Berkshires Holiday Lights' Photo Entries for 2021

While we are in the holiday spirit check out these fun Christmas toys, gifts, and fads from yesteryear.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

Do you agree that these are the best holiday specials of all time?

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

Here's a look back at what Christmas looked like when you were born. Some pretty fun stuff.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

Do you own any of these Christmas albums? Which one is your favorite?