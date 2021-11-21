It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's no better time to show the Berkshires and the rest of the world how much you love the holiday season.

Townsquare Media Berkshire (Live 95.9, Whoopee, AM1420 WBEC, WSBS, and WNAW) along with Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Berkshire Meadows are ready to light up our Berkshire County streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help.

Between now and December 17, we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative, and breathtaking holiday light displays here in the Berkshires.

Maybe this year you lugged all 12 crates of lights out of the basement and blanketed the entire house. Maybe you rented some heavy equipment to decorate the towering pine tree in your front yard. Maybe there's a life-size replica of Santa's sleigh shining brighter than a Vegas casino in front of your business.

We want to see ALL of it.

But it's also the time of year for giving, so we'd love to wrap up a tiny box containing $1,000.00 to one lucky Berkshire County resident who shares their beautiful holiday display with us.

Ready to light up the Berkshires and send 2021 out with the brightest celebration ever? Submit your photo (photo must be from 2021) in the form below or through our app. Keep checking back here as we highlight the best displays. (Photos will be added to our website beginning November 29).

Let’s lift as many spirits as possible by bringing brightness to everyone.

View all of the contest rules here.