Berkshire D.A.’s Office Offers “Hope” For Trafficking Victims

Some excellent news comes to us courtesy of a Press Release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office! They have purchased and assembled 50 Hope Bags for victims of human trafficking.

On Friday, BDAO staff filled the backpacks with clothing, first aid kits, hygiene products, hand sanitizer, wipes, snacks, reusable water bottles, referrals for social services, and more.

The members of the Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force will identify individuals and coordinate the distribution of the bags throughout Berkshire County as needed.

In a statement, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say:

These bags tell victims that the community cares about them and is ready and able to help. This DSV Task Force project is particularly powerful because the victims do not need to be involved in the criminal justice system to receive help. This is street-level, immediate care to victims in a vulnerable place and truly meeting them where they are at.

The District Attorney’s Office previously won a $15,000 grant from the Massachusetts Office for Victims Assistance and used a portion of that to purchase the necessities and bags.

The grant from MOVA’s Human Trafficking Trust Fund provides direct service to victims of human trafficking by providing them the essentials to stabilize. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office also uses funds from the grant to provide victims with temporary housing, transportation, and food assistance.

About the Berkshire District Attorney's Office:

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court.

The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police departments across the county.

A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.

