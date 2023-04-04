One of Berkshire County’s Most Popular Markets Introduces a New Retail Store

If there is one thing that rings true it's that people love visiting Berkshire County. We're soon approaching Labor Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer season. As anyone in the Berkshires knows, come summertime our county really cranks up with visitors near and far as they want to experience everything our county has to offer including art, nature, live music, theater, and antique shops just to name a few.

One of Berkshire County's most visited towns includes Great Barrington and a popular shop among locals and visitors includes the Berkshire Food Co-op.

The folks at the Berkshire Food Co-op are happy to announce that this week they are opening their new kitchen and home goods shop which is in the upstairs area of the Co-op. The name of the new shop is The Attic which is a new retail store operated by the Berkshire Food Co-op. Devorah Sawyer, Marketing Manager of the Berkshire Food Co-op, had the following say about The Attic:

The Attic focuses on non-plastic and reusable solutions to common kitchen and home needs. Though our focus is on green kitchen wares and household items, the shop also sells handmade goods, bags & wearables, and a variety of gifts. We welcome a range of shoppers with a variety of needs, and we definitely don't take ourselves too seriously.

Devorah and the team said that opening day for The Attic is Wednesday, Apr. 5 but you're invited to their preview party this evening (Apr. 4). Here's what Devorah had to say about the preview party:

My team and I put a lot of work into this shop, and we'd love it if you could join us for refreshments, music and a sneak peak Tuesday, Apr. 4 from 4pm - 6pm.

You can check out the invitation here along with more information about the shop.

