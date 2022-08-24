Berkshire Humane Society Seeks To Rename Animal Shelter In Honor Of Late Veterinarian

John Perrault joins us every Wednesday morning just after 8:30 a.m., but today, Perrault had a special message he wanted to share with the Live 95.9 listeners.

The following is from The Berkshire Humane Society's Facebook page:

We are so happy to announce that due to the overwhelming generosity of the family of the late Dr. John Reynolds, we plan to name our animal shelter in honor of him in the spring. The family donated $500,000 and challenge those who loved Dr. Reynolds to match their gift and raise another $500,000 to make the Dr. John C. Reynolds Adoption and Education Center a reality.

Dr. Reynolds was not just a veterinarian who helped us with our shelter animals. He was a volunteer, board of directors member and most importantly, our friend. We miss him dearly and are honored to help carry on his legacy by naming our shelter after him. We are humbled and grateful to the Reynolds family and to those who will make a gift to ensure Dr. Reynolds' compassionate work will continue for many years to come. Thank you.

You can help by visiting https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx... and making a gift.

Here's A Peek A What It Will Look Like!

Dr. Reynolds was certainly beloved around The Berkshires and rightfully so. I will never forget when he sang, with zero hesitation mind you, karaoke, with some pretty risque lyrics as part of the BHS's radiothon. Great stuff!