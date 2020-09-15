Berkshire Magazine Has A New Owner

Old Mill Road Media has announced they are acquiring Berkshire Magazine from Town Vibe Productions. The East Arlington, Vermont based company is family owned and also publishes various periodicals that remain rampant throughout The Green Mountain State. as their priorities focus on three components: area lifestyles, people and the community.

Berkshire Magazine Editor-In-Chief Anastasia Stanmeyer commented on their latest alignment with the Old Mill Road Media family:

"We are now in our 9th year and joining Old Mill Road Media enables us to connect even more with our cultural organizations and the rest fo The Berkshire community. I'm thrilled to have Joshua and Old Mill Road behind us to complement and add to what is already an outstanding publication"

Stanmeyer has been with Berkshire Magazine since it's inception back in 2012. her team also includes Operations and Marketing Director Cara Vermeulen and Account Executive Jennifer Hines. The periodical has been deemed as Western Massachusetts "GO-TO-GUIDE" as each issue explores the arts, homes, happenings, personalities and attractions that contains a tinge of curiosity, exceptional editorial content and beautiful photographic content.

They reach thousands of readers via subscriptions, newsstand sales, hotels, inns and via social media platforms. The Fall 2020 issue is available which includes The 7th annual Berkshire 25 (residents who have given tremendous contributions and input in the south county community).

Old Mill Road Media CEO Dr. Joshua Sherman also has high hopes for this acquisition:

"The Berkshire region is very special to me. I've explored historic homes here, seen great performers here and dined at delicious restaurants here. In fact, I even honeymooned here! We are genuinely thrilled to have The Berkshire Magazine team to join us and to have Berkshire Magazine join our family of publications"

You are invited to check out Berkshire Magazine's web site by logging on here. Check out their Facebook page as well. The publication is also a daily sponsor of WSBS local news every Monday though Friday morning with our "main man and main dad" Jesse Stewart.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Berkshire Magazine for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image of magazine cover courtesy of Berkshire Magazine's Facebook page)