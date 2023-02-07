Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have had a chance to hear Holly Soules, a teacher at Pittsfield High School, talk at length about kids and cell phones.

My 7 year-old son Liam had a play date recently where one of the kids, who happens to be 8, had a cell phone. Liam just couldn't resist asking for one as soon as he got home. Of course, my response was, "Absolutely not". My said reason? "Because I said so".

My real reason behind the standard parental response to Liam's inquiry? It rots your brain. Kidding. However, 7 years old is just way too young for having a cell phone, it just is.

Cute boy sitting in a restaurant watching a video on a cell phone. RAUL RODRIGUEZ loading...

Adults struggle with the addictive tendencies of a smart phone and all that comes with it never mind a 7 year-old. But this is the way of the world now and absolutely will continue to be, there is no stopping it. So, when is it appropriate for your child to get a cell phone?

Soules, who has two daughters ages 11 and 9, is dealing with what most parents are at those ages, the great smart phone debate! Now, I understand that parents can sort of limit what their child can access, have on their phone in terms of social media apps, but the following poll is for "the general use of" (cell phones).

The on-air conversation revolved a lot around the website waituntil8th.org, which contains some really valuable information regarding this subject.

The Wait Until 8th pledge empowers parents to rally together to delay giving children a smartphone until at least 8th grade. By banding together, this will decrease the pressure felt by kids and parents alike over the kids having a smartphone.

Smartphones are distracting and potentially dangerous for children yet are widespread in elementary and middle school because of unrealistic social pressure and expectations to have one.