Berkshire’s Most Expensive Property Sells for $6M [Gallery]

A “cottage” built in 1915 and just sold in Stockbridge is the most expensive home sale in the Berkshires, breaking a record set in 2007.

News 22/WWLP reports this historic Berkshire County home on Ice Glen Road sold for $6.75 million. One of about 75 “Berkshire Cottages” built in the area, Villa Virginia occupies 58 acres, boasts mountain views, and abuts protected land.

The home contains 13 bedrooms, 12/3 baths, 12,253 square feet and sits on 58.8 acres according to William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty's website. Below is a description as posted on Sotheby's site:

Elegant Berkshire Cottage - Renovated and restored to the grandeur of yesteryear. This home sits on 58+ acres on a street of fine homes and protected land. Enjoy the mountain views and walking distance to the village of Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Built in 1915, the "Villa Virginia" is a significant example of Mediterranean Renaissance Revival architecture and rumored to be a replica of an Italian Villa in the Sabine hills of Italy. Designed by architect H.Hobart Weekes of the Manhattan firm of Hill and Weekes. The landscape architect was Ferruccio Vitale. Box woods and other shrubs surround the rebuilt front patio reminiscent of the original design.

The selling agent, Pat Melluzzo said the following:

This is such a special and unique property, a rarity to find in any property market. It was a privilege to bring this exceptional property to the market and ultimately play a part in another owner starting their own chapter in this home’s storied history.

Below is an image gallery of the beautiful property on Ice Glen Road.

