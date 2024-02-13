Two Eateries Named the Best Pancake Places in Massachusetts

Massachusetts folks will be celebrating this Tuesday, Feb 13 enjoying some of their favorite breakfast dishes and treats as Feb. 13 is National Pancake Day. The special day is observed on the day before Ash Wednesday each year.

Where are the Best Pancake Places in Massachusetts?

While many people will be going to some of the big chains to enjoy their favorite pancakes two places, in particular, have been recognized as the best pancake places in Massachusetts.

According to Best Things Massachusetts, Village Pancake House in Rowley is the best place to get pancakes in Massachusetts.

Here's the review of Village Pancake House from Best Things Massachusetts:

Choose from blueberry, chocolate chip or a fan favorite called banana dot. You’ll definitely want to visit Village Pancake House for some of the best around.

The other Massachusetts eatery that has been known to have the best pancakes is Kristin's Breakfast in Braintree.

New England.com stated the following about Kristen's being the top pancake place in Massachusetts

Consider Kristin’s the Ben & Jerry’s of breakfast. In addition to the classics (plain, blueberry, strawberry, banana walnut, chocolate chip), there’s a full wall of specialty flavors to suit every palate. The pancakes are wonderfully fluffy, served in stacks of three, and drizzled with syrups of every kind (or just maple). Kristin’s makes for a great trip out of the city (Boston) for breakfast or brunch.

Kristen's is the second-best place in Massachusetts to get pancakes in the Best Things Massachusetts article but #1 in the New England.com article.

Wherever your favorite place is for pancakes just get out there and celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 13. Bon appétit.

