WOW: 9 Most Wanted Fugitives By Massachusetts State Police
Many states including Massachusetts have fugitives that are on the loose. It can be quite tricky for law enforcement to track down these individuals as they're on the run and moving around on a regular basis.
Massachusetts State Police are on the Hunt and Need Your Help
The incidents below have occurred throughout Massachusetts and have ties to Brockton, Yarmouth, Fall River, Wellesley, Lynn, Needham, Lawrence, and Worcester. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years. You need to take extreme caution if you're anywhere near these wanted fugitives but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them as they are wanted for heinous crimes and are quite dangerous.
What Should I Do If I Come Across Any of These Individuals?
What you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. You never know when/if any of these men could pop up in your area so it's a good idea to keep your eyes open. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.
Another Fugitive Has Been Added to the Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted
While two men from our last update have been captured (Kahmari T. Price and Kermith D. Alvarez), another name was added to the list over the past few months, Franklin M. Laras. His information is included in the list below.
Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted
