Beware: It’s Illegal in Massachusetts for Guys to Have This

Author: Jesse Stewart

We've had quite the theme lately as we have been reviewing some of the strangest Massachusetts laws. Some folks may say that these laws are downright dumb. It's hard to argue when you look at how ridiculous some of these Massachusetts laws are. We looked at a milk carton/can defacement law along with a sleep/snoring law and they are at the very least things that make you go hmmmmm or better yet whaaaaat?

Another law that is illegal in Massachusetts according to multiple sources, which is a bit of a head-scratcher has something to do with facial hair, specifically goatees. The official law goes like this:

Goatees are illegal unless you obtain and pay for a license to wear your goatee in public.

So many questions here including the obvious. There has to be some kind of sound reasoning behind this. If you know please explain. One could argue that it does make sense that in certain business settings, one must be clean-shaven depending on the policies and practices of the company or organization but that scenario's probably few and far between.

Get our free mobile app

Here in Berkshire County I have met and am friends with plenty of folks that have goatees and I'm pretty sure they're not paying for a license to have them. What are your thoughts on goatees, is this law just a bunch of noise or is it just another thing to laugh at and take lightly?

While we're on the topic of Massachusetts, let's take a look at a bunch of celebrities that were born in the Bay State. Some of these folks were born in Berkshire County.

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts Including the Berkshires

The good ol' days of the Berkshire Mall. Do you remember these stores?

65 Berkshire Mall Stores Remembered

More Massachusetts fun. All of these bands/musical artists came out of the Bay State.