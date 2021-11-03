Beware: It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Mess with This Item

We've recently been examining some laws that don't make a whole lot of sense in Massachusetts. The laws were put into motion way back when, but don't really hold much water in today's world. Yet many of these head-scratchers are technically still on the books. Don't be offended though, Massachusetts isn't the only state that has some bizarre laws.

New York has some laws that make you want to say "Hello Captain Obvious." For example here are three wacky laws in New York according to multiple sources:

A person may not walk around on Sundays with an ice cream cone in his/her pocket.

The penalty for jumping off a building is death.

New Yorkers cannot dissolve a marriage for irreconcilable differences unless they both agree to it.

Really? These are all pretty obvious to me. Why did laws for each of these actions have to be put into place and who on Earth is walking around with an ice cream cone in his or her pocket? These are definitely a 10 on the weird scale or better yet the "obvious" scale.

Getting back to Massachusetts, we recently looked at an oddball sleep/snoring law which you can read more about by going here. Another law that I found to be quite strange is the law that states that you'll be hit with a $10 fine if you deface a milk carton in Massachusetts. The MA Legislature has some more details on this law.

Was there really a lot of milk carton defacement going on that a law had to be put into place? Also, shouldn't it be a law to deface any food or beverage container prior to the offender purchasing the product? Why only milk cartons? So, Berkshire County friends, have you ever defaced a milk carton that wasn't yours, and did you get fined for it? I would love to hear some milk carton defacement stories from some of our Berkshire County friends or from some Massachusetts folks in general.

Do you like studying laws? How about these ones?

There should be a law against Mother Nature's behavior. Check this out to see what I mean.

Let's get out of the nasty weather and find a nice place to relax.