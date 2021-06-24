Big Y Holding “Monstrous” Hiring Event Tuesday

Looking for a new employment opportunity? How about Big Y?

Big Y will be holding its first-ever companywide hiring event at over 75 locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut on Tuesday of next week. According to a media release, it’s an opportunity for anyone 18 years or older to try new skills and to be a voice for sharing innovative ideas.

“It’s More Than Food, It’s My Story” is more than a tagline. It’s what the company says its 12,000 employees share with each other every day. Every individual has an opportunity to join a growing family of employees who are shaping their own future.

Every store plus the distribution center will hold interviews and hiring managers Tuesday will be able to make on-the-spot job offers from 3 to 8 PM. Currently, there are openings at all Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Gas and Convenience Stores, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Spirits, and Big Y’s Fresh and Local Distribution Center.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance online at http://www.bigy.com/careers which also includes addresses of all locations. Everyone that is hired Tuesday will receive a $50 gift card of their choice such as Apple, Big Y, or Spotify.

Additionally, after working through the summer, every Big Y employee including those newly hired will receive an Employee Appreciation Bonus in their paychecks in early September. To qualify, employees must have worked during July and August.

A future at Big Y means more than stocking shelves. It is an opportunity for personal leadership and growth, an opportunity to belong and contribute to your own vibrant future, and an opportunity to connect with others and be part of a community that cares. We stand committed to making a real difference where employees are celebrated for who they are and have a chance to share their ideas and be respected, valued, and heard. ~ Michael J. Galat, vice president of employee services

Full-time supermarket openings include bakery, meat, seafood, in-store kitchen, and deli, department managers and assistant department managers, overnight stock clerks. Part-time positions are open in all departments. Big Y Express Gas and Convenience openings include managers, assistant managers, head cashiers, and clerks. Table and Vine has openings in all departments. Fresh and Local Distribution Center openings include selectors, porters, and equipment operators.

According to the release, Big Y’s commitment to supporting its employees includes generous benefits, flexible work shifts, personalized training, and more.

Visit www.bigy.com for more information.