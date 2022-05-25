Pittsfield Man Arrested Outside Big Y Had Gun, Cocaine
Life in the "big city" of Pittsfield. The other day I was shopping at Big Y on West St. in Pittsfield because it was my duty to grab some dinner rolls for the evening feast. Turns out that if I was there approximately an hour later than I was, I wouldn't have missed all the fun.
According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Police Department and Lt. Matthew Hill, Myles Handy, 27, of Pittsfield was arrested on Monday, May 23, outside Big Y on a litany of weapon and drug charges.
According to the Pittsfield PD, an officer saw Handy in the parking lot of the Big Y Supermarket on West Street trying to conceal an object in the front of his pants. As he passed the officer, the officer observed the outline of a firearm handle from inside Mr. Handy’s t-shirt.
Police said the officer tried to stop Handy but he continued walking away. At one point, Mr. Handy’s shirt lifted, thus giving the officer visual confirmation that he possessed a non-holstered firearm.
The officer was eventually able to stop & demand to see Mr. Handy’s firearm License to Carry(LTC), but allegedly he refused and continued walking away. The officer was able to eventually detain Handy and recovered a loaded 9mm from his waistband.
According to the PPD, it was determined that Handy did not have a valid LTC/FID, whereupon he was placed under arrest. After arriving at the station, police said several baggies containing substances consistent with the appearance of crack cocaine were found in the police cruiser where Handy had been seated.
Later, during the booking procedure, Handy was found to be in possession of more plastic bags containing the same substance. The suspect was charged with the following list of offenses:
- Carrying a firearm without a License to Carry
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Possession of a large capacity feeding device
- Possession of a high capacity magazine
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Possession of a defaced firearm serial number
- Possession of a firearm while under commission of a felony
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, to wit: crack cocaine
Myles Handy was arraigned yesterday in Central Berkshire District Court.