Big Y Community Bag Program Aims to Eliminate Single-Use Plastics While Donating to Local Non-Profits

This year, local community non-profits are more in need of support than in any other time in the recent years’ past. Now shoppers can give back to the local community and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Big Y. The Berkshire County Historical Society has been selected by local Big Y store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Big Y Community Bag Program for the month of August.

The Big Y Community Bag Program is designed to give back to the local community with every reusable bag purchased. Every $2.50 reusable Big Y Community Bag sold supports a non-profit local to the store in which it was purchased. This program offers a way for shoppers to give back as part of the regular weekly routine.

Every month, at every Big Y location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of these special reusable Community Bags, BCHS was selected as the August beneficiary by local store leadership at the store located at 200 West Street. BCHS will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable Big Y Community Bag purchased at this location in August.

“This year has brought so many changes and difficulties for non-profits at the hyper-local level,” said Lesley Herzberg, Executive Director of BCHS. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.”

For more information about the Big Y Community Bag Program, please visit bigy.bags4mycause.com.